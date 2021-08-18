For 28% Off, Save Space and Time With This Instant Pot and Air Fryer Combo

Log in or register to post comments Printer-friendly version. I recently bought an Emile Henry cocotte (a high-quality enamel dutch oven, all ceramic) and I, too, read conflicting info as to whether or not it could be safely preheated empty. Even the info that came with my product seemed to indicate you should not do it, but I'd also seen a King Arthur bread recipe, using the exact same brand and type of pot (which KA sells), that indicated you could and should preheat it. Well, I didn't know if I was coming or going at that point, so I decided to ask the Emile Henry company directl; though they took a while to respond to my query, they did finally tell me that, yes, it is perfectly okay to preheat their dutch oven while it's empty. So, though I have not yet tried it myself, I plan to any day now!