US embassy: US government can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The following is a transcript of an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that aired on Sunday, August 22, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Roxana Saberi reporting from Doha. A new CBS News poll out this morning finds Americans are unhappy with the turn of events in Afghanistan and President Biden’s handling of the withdrawal and evacuation. Seventy four percent of those surveyed say the removal of U.S. troops has either gone very badly or somewhat badly. Two-thirds say President Biden, to their minds, does not have a clear plan for evacuating US citizens. Americans also fear wider repercussions. Six in 10 say the threat of terrorism will now increase with the Taliban in control of Afghanistan. These negative assessments, however, have not shaken most Americans’ attitudes about leaving Afghanistan. They still support that, but they are critical of how it has all been handled. And this has hurt President Biden’s overall approval ratings. They have dropped eight points since last month. We go now to the State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Mr. Secretary, good morning to you, sir.