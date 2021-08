Jurors convicted a man of first-degree murder because he brutally beat his girlfriend in a jealous rage, taunted the dying woman in a recording, left her for hours, and only sought medical attention after he attended an unrelated court hearing. Nicholas Forman, 24, asked through his attorney on Thursday in a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania courtroom that he be immediately sentenced for killing Sabrina Harooni, 22, according The Pottstown Mercury. The judge handed down a life term. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.