Michigan man traveled to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl, federal prosecutors say

By WBAY news staff
WLUC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Michigan man is accused of traveling to Wisconsin in hopes of having sex with a 15-year-old girl in Oshkosh. The U.S. Attorneys Office says Scott Sundberg, 42, of Ishpeming, thought he was exchanging messages online with the parent of the teenage girl, but he was actually messaging a law enforcement agent working with the FBI and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in “Operation Kick Boxer.”

