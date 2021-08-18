Block party shows off murals, highlights Lovington businesses during construction
LOVINGTON — The gathered storm clouds of Friday the 13th couldn’t dampen the spirits in Lovington as the city celebrated with a block party “Alley Crawl.”. Free roller skating on a 2,000-square-foot outdoor skating rink, free ice cream, the unveiling of five murals painted by local artists, a cornhole tournament, food truck featuring Pastify, vendors, a beer garden, and live music from the Justin Kemp Band were just some of the activities drawing hundreds to downtown Lovington.www.hobbsnews.com
