Lovington, NM

Block party shows off murals, highlights Lovington businesses during construction

Hobbs News-Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOVINGTON — The gathered storm clouds of Friday the 13th couldn’t dampen the spirits in Lovington as the city celebrated with a block party “Alley Crawl.”. Free roller skating on a 2,000-square-foot outdoor skating rink, free ice cream, the unveiling of five murals painted by local artists, a cornhole tournament, food truck featuring Pastify, vendors, a beer garden, and live music from the Justin Kemp Band were just some of the activities drawing hundreds to downtown Lovington.

Lovington, NM
Hobbs, NM
Lovington, NM
Justin Kemp
Aleyda Ortiz
#Murals#Street Art#Public Art#The News Sun#Central Alley
