There are so many reasons why we go with trusted and well-known brands when we make a purchase!. Do you buy the same laundry detergent every time, or do you have a specific type of face cream you buy? Or, are you the type of person who is loyal to a sports team or a vehicle brand? We all do it! The reason why we will use the same brands over and over again is that we know what to expect, and we like the outcome. We don’t have to worry about being dissatisfied; we can make a quick decision and see the value. This applies to selecting a real estate agency too.