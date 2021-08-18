Wednesday, August 18 afternoon weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another hot and humid day in WNY. An area of high pressure will settle over the area which means mostly sunny skies for the region this afternoon. Normal high temperature on this date is 78 degrees. The heat is on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. The heat and humidity continue into midweek with highs soaring into the upper 80s, but this time with scattered T-Storms arriving in the late AM into the AFT. Another day of humid weather will arrive on Thursday with scattered T-Storms and temps in the 80s. This August has been very warm and is now the third warmest August on record with an average high of 75 which is about 4 degrees above average!