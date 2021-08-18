Hwy Haul Wins "B2B Marketplace of the Year" In 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

AltaVista Strategic Partners Appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Consecutive Year. Inc. magazine announced that AltaVista Strategic Partners has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.