Rosenfeld Secures Mental Health Client's Release from Lockdown Facility; After a Year's Battle in Appellate Court, Appeal Finally Won for Man Who Shot Big Sur Firefighter

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

SALINAS, Calif. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. A California man sentenced to time in a locked custodial facility and twice denied modification to that sentence despite the terms of his plea agreement has finally had his motion for sentence modification granted. Following California’s Sixth District Court of Appeal’s command in February to vacate its previous order denying Jacob Kirkendall’s motion to be released into a step-down mental health facility and reconsider the motion, the Superior Court of Monterey County on August 10th agreed to the order allowing Kirkendall’s sentence modification.

