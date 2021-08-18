Cancel
Facebook removes dozens of vaccine misinformation ‘superspreaders’

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Facebook Inc said it removed over three dozen pages spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, after the White House called on social media firms to tighten controls on pandemic-related facts shared on their platforms. Companies like YouTube, Twitter and Google have come under fire from the Biden administration for...

