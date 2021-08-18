Cancel
Biden to make COVID-19 nursing home staff vaccinations a condition for receiving Medicare, Medicaid -AP

By Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1bsK_0bVVXV6C00
Home care nurse Flora Ajayi departs a home after visiting a client during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will require nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for their facilities to receive funds from the public Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Timothy Ahmann Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

