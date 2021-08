The first half of The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen 2021-2022 season will kick off Sept. 11 with The Taters in concert at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are now on sale. The Center Season performance series will feature additional concerts and musical performances as well as theater and dance, with tickets starting at $10 for select shows. Performances are scheduled to be back in The Center’s indoor theater, with the addition of outdoor matinees that The Center hosted during the summer. Outdoor concerts are general admission with food and beverages for sale at the event. Patrons are invited to bring a blanket/lawn chair for an afternoon of live music.