A message to our athletes
Friday night. Boiled peanuts. Home field advantage. The Mary Persons Student section representing what we consider the best high school football program in the State of Georgia. The big lights. The Dancers. The Cheerleaders throwing gold footballs in the stands. The Mary Persons Bulldog Brigade putting on the greatest show on turf (I know, the grass is real; thanks Coach B.!). Finally, the Bulldogs take the field! Black and Gold represented in the stands. It’s time. The season is upon us once again. If you have been in this wonderful community for even a minute, you understand the life-blood of Monroe County beats through Dan Pitts Stadium on Friday nights! What a tradition! What a feeling!www.mymcr.net
