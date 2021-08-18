Cancel
JAS to Acquire Greencarrier Freight Services International AB

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAS Worldwide continues to expand its global footprint in the logistics and freight forwarding industry. JAS Worldwide, the global freight forwarding services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Greencarrier Freight Services International AB, the freight forwarding, logistics, and supply chain management division of Greencarrier Group, once all regulatory approvals have been obtained from the relevant authorities.

Global freight forwarder JAS Worldwide announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the forwarding, logistics, and supply chain management unit of Greencarrier Group. Founded in 2000, Gothenburg, Sweden-based Greencarrier Freight Services International provides sustainable logistics solutions through 11 offices on both sides of the Baltic Sea as well as the U.K., Eastern Europe, and China. The company's 950 employees charter freight in all modes of transportation for more than 15,000 customers.

