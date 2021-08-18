Cancel
Granite Telecommunications Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Granite Telecommunications to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.65 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions.

