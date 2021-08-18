Cancel
MarketBeat Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. Magazine

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the sixth time the financial media company has made the Inc. 5000 list. Inc. Magazine has ranked MarketBeat No. 1504 on its 40th annual Inc. 5000 list, an elite ranking of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States. This honor marks the sixth consecutive year that MarketBeat has been included on the Inc. 5000 list. The list is a celebration of the lifeblood of the American economy — America’s independent entrepreneurs.

