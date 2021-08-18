Cancel
Corsa Security Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro's Emerging Business Group

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. and its Emerging Business Group, which combines the power, performance, and reach of Ingram Micro with the high-touch services and agility of a highly specialized emerging vendor support team. Under the new agreement, Ingram Micro will distribute the Corsa Security platform, a turnkey virtualization solution to automatically deploy and operate virtual firewalls, to its growing base of channel partners in the U.S.

Datablaze Releases New Feature Enhancements in the Voyager IoT Management Platform

BOISE, Idaho (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Datablaze LLC, a full Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider and IoT software developer, announced today new feature enhancements that have recently been added to the Voyager IoT management platform. With its users as the number one driving factor for new development, the team at Datablaze has expanded functionality of the multi-tenant features and enhanced the dashboard and reporting capabilities. These enhancements will help Voyager serve new markets as well as improve the user experience for existing customers.

