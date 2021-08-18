Corsa Security Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro's Emerging Business Group
OTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. and its Emerging Business Group, which combines the power, performance, and reach of Ingram Micro with the high-touch services and agility of a highly specialized emerging vendor support team. Under the new agreement, Ingram Micro will distribute the Corsa Security platform, a turnkey virtualization solution to automatically deploy and operate virtual firewalls, to its growing base of channel partners in the U.S.www.chron.com
