Corsa Security Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro's Emerging Business Group

Banks and other financial service industry (FSI) businesses are migrating to the cloud at record rates. Nearly half of all FSIs already use either public or private cloud services, with usage expected to reach 90% by 2023. However, nearly 60% of FSI businesses state they do not have sufficient in-house knowledge for proper cloud execution—a number that has more than doubled since 2018. Therefore, leading FSI companies leverage cloud service partners to optimize the integration, orchestration, and utilization of data, regardless of where the data resides.