Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Tibersoft Named Winner Of 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Award For "FoodTech Analytics Company of the Year"

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural and Food Technologies Around the Globe. AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AgTech and FoodTech market, today announced Tibersoft, a leading data analytics and insights solution for the foodservice industry, has been named “FoodTech Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agtech#Food Industry#Data Analytics#Food Tech#Foodtech#Artificial Intelligence#Tibersoft S Explore#Optrade Active#Csi#Extendag#The Food Tech Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
Related
TechnologyKPVI Newschannel 6

Global Airline Digitalization Gains Traction, Thanks to Digital Technologies and Data Analytics

Airlines look to deliver optimal passenger experience to aid recovery post-pandemic, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global airline digitalization market finds that major airlines globally have committed to migrating a majority of their information technology (IT) infrastructure to a cloud infrastructure within the next decade. Increasing touchless passenger experiences, optimizing internal processes, improving customer outreach through personalization, and enhancing ancillary revenues (derived from services such as baggage fees and seat selection) are some of the key drivers of the airline digitalization market, which is estimated to reach $35.42 billion by 2030, surpassing the pre-pandemic level by 2025.
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
Industry, TXHouston Chronicle

ITS - Integrated Telemanagement Services, Inc. Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ITS has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ITS has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Field Pros Direct Awarded #1992 On The 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-growing Private Companies

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Inc. Magazine revealed on August 17, 2021 that Field Pros Direct ranked 1,992 on its annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the 2021 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Field Pros Direct is honored to join this prestigious list, along with past winners like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft and the other 2021 honorees.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Spear Power Systems to Be Acquired by Sensata Technologies, Furthering Sensata's Electrification Strategy

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Spear Power Systems Inc., a leader in the development and production of advanced energy storage solutions for demanding applications in a variety of defence/aerospace and industrial applications has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers.
Agriculturethefishsite.com

XpertSea wins major agtech award

AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organisation that recognises the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural technology market. XpertSea* won the trading solution category for its data-driven marketplace, which uses AI and financial services to connect shrimp farmers with a network of buyers and ensure same day payment. Using XpertSea’s smartphone app and their phone’s camera, farmers can capture crop data, transact with buyers and receive payment within 24 hours of harvest, which improves their cash flow, de-risks their business and unlocks growth.
Shenandoah, VAandnowuknow.com

Shenandoah Growers Honored at AgTech BreakThrough Awards; Wins Sunless Production System of the Year; Ulf Jönsson and Bryan Vaughn Comment

​​ROCKINGHAM, VA - As trade news writers, we are fortunate enough to observe the countless growth initiatives undertaken by industry operators. Production practices are one aspect of the supply chain not to be overlooked, and Shenandoah Growers is one purveyor ensuring that innovation continues. As such, the grower was recently awarded Sunless Production System of the Year in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards.
Economymartechseries.com

ReadSpeaker Named a 2021 Speech Industry Award Winner by Speech Technology Magazine

ReadSpeaker, the most trusted, independent digital voice partner for global businesses, today announced that it was named a Speech Technology Magazine’s 2021 Speech Industry Award winner. ReadSpeaker was selected as a result of the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading text-to-speech (TTS) solutions, as well as recent partnerships with major players across the automotive, accessibility, media and retail spaces.
AgricultureMiddletown Press

Intelligent Growth Solutions Wins 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Award

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural Technologies Around the Globe. AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market, today announced Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), the Edinburgh-headquartered agritech business, has been selected as winner of the “Vertical Farming Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program.
AgricultureMiddletown Press

QcifEye From Qcify named "Post Harvest Monitoring Solution of the Year" by AgTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural Technologies Around the Globe. AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today, announced that QcifEye from California-based food-tech start-up Qcify, has been selected as winner of the “Post Harvest Monitoring Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards program.
AgricultureMiddletown Press

Iunu Recognized As "AI-based AgTech Solution of the Year" By AgTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural Technologies Around the Globe. iUNU, an industrial computer vision company providing precision agriculture solutions to indoor growers, today announced it has been selected as winner of the “AI-based AgTech Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

2021 International Business Awards® Names ZorroSign A Gold Stevie® Award Winner For Blockchain Solution

PHOENIX (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. ZorroSign, a global technology company that brings blockchain technology to digital signatures, was awarded a gold Stevie in the Blockchain Solution category at the 18th Annual International Business Awards. Additionally, ZorroSign was recognized with two bronze Stevie® Awards for Company of The Year, Computer Software; and Most Innovative Tech Company of The Year.
Industryandnowuknow.com

Hazel Technologies Earns 2021 “Overall Post Harvest Solution of the Year” Award From AgTech Breakthrough; Aidan Mouat and Bryan Vaughn Discuss

CHICAGO, IL - Advancements in sustainable food production are always a cause for celebration, but being recognized for achievements makes the effort just a little bit sweeter. Hazel Technologies was recently selected as the winner of the “Overall Post Harvest Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AgTech market.
UEFAMiddletown Press

BlueConic named "Best Customer Data Platform" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program for third straight year

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. For the third consecutive year, BlueConic, the world’s leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), has been named the winner of the “Best Customer Data Platform” award in the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.
BusinessMiddletown Press

Verticurl CEO Abhishek Gaur Named "Best MarTech Company CEO" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World. MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Verticurl CEO, Ab Gaur, has been selected as the winner of the “Best MarTech Company CEO” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Green Door By Pearl Certification Winner Of 'Home Services Platform Of The Year' Award In 2021 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Certification, a national provider of third-party certification of high-performing homes, today announced it has been selected as winner of the "Home Services Platform of the Year" award in the inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.
Real EstateMiddletown Press

PropTech Breakthrough Names Cherre "Overall Data Management Platform of the Year"

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry. PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Data Management Platform of the Year” award in the inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Real EstateMiddletown Press

PropTech Breakthrough Names TenantBase "Overall Commercial Marketplace of the Year" in 2021 Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry. PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced TenantBase, an online commercial real estate platform, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Commercial Marketplace of the Year” award in the inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Lehi, UTmassachusettsnewswire.com

SimpleNexus’ Tracy Farber named a NEXT 2021 Powerhouse Awards winner

LEHI, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Tracy Farber, director of sales engineering, has been named a 2021 Powerhouse Awards winner by Next Mortgage Events (NEXT). NEXT’s Powerhouse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy