Coverall® Awards 31 Scholarships for the 2021-2022 Academic Year

(OVIEDO, Fla.) – RTS Orlando will mark the official beginning of the new academic year with its annual Convocation on August 25. As the hard work and sacrifices of the year await students and faculty alike, Convocation is a moment to recognize that all are part of the work that God is doing at the seminary and in his church. As part of these important yearly proceedings, Academic Dean Michael Allen will also highlight the scholarly accomplishments of the faculty.