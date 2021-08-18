Cancel
FCC Offering New Baking and Pastry Arts Degree and Certificate

 5 days ago

Frederick Community College is offering new baking and pastry arts degree and certificate programs starting this fall. “We know there is a strong interest for high-level training in baking and pastry arts, but up until this point, it hasn’t been offered anywhere in our area,” said Elizabeth DeRose, program manager for the FCC Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute. “We are thrilled that FCC is able to respond to workforce needs and provide both a degree and certificate program to serve individuals who are passionate about baking and pastry arts and want to turn it into a successful career.”

