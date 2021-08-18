Cancel
Congress & Courts

Letter: Infrastructure legislation

By Dave Locey, Foothills
 5 days ago

Arizonan's should be so proud of Senator Sinema for being a leader in negotiating landmark infrastructure legislation that will improve the United States for future decades. Presidents in the past have attempted this and never brought it to fruition. This is very real testimony that the bipartisanship she wants works!

