Edify Announces General Availability of Edify Huddle CX v4.0
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Edify Labs (edify.cx), the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced today the general availability of version 4.0 of its cloud-native business communications solution, Edify Huddle CX. This version delivers enhancements like easier access to customer data via comprehensive journey maps, faster search capabilities, and new real-time coaching and monitoring tools that improve administration, user experience, and, by extension, customer experience.www.chron.com
