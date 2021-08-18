Letter: Minimum wage

I completely agree with today's op ed re: carbon pricing by Mike Carran and Rex Scott. Given the obvious impacts climate change has already had on Tucson, Arizona, and the world, it's hard to understand how anyone would be against anything like HR 2307. This type of legislation has shown it works in other parts of the world and it provides the most impact with the least pain to citizens, particularly the less fortunate. I would certainly hope our congressman, Tom O'Halleran would co-sponsor this bill and that our Senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, would support the Senate version of this bill. Given the wildfires, drought (notwithstanding the recent rains), record temperatures, storms, etc, we all should accept the fact that climate change is upon us now and if we don't address it immediately, it is going to be too late.