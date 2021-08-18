Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Letter: Minimum wage

By Thomas Wenzel, East side
tucson.com
 5 days ago

Forty five years ago I lived in a small mining town in New Mexico. There were three main mining companies. One mining company would get a raise and prices would go up in town. The second mining company would then get a raise and prices would go up again in town. The third mining company would get a raise and prices would go up again in town.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#East Side#The Arizona Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Related
Fort Wayne, INWANE-TV

How does the liveable wage compare to the minimum wage in Fort Wayne?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For years, politicians and workers have debated over whether the minimum wage should be increased. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the worker shortage, many companies are increasing their wages to attract employees. However, Purdue University Fort Wayne professor of organizational leadership Michael Kirchner says there...
Eufaula, ALWTVM

Tyson Foods’ Eufaula facility increases minimum wage to $15

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Tyson Foods has announced that the Eufaula facility is increasing wages in its two processing plant operations for hourly production workers. The wage increase is effective September 5. The new starting wages are $15 per hour, a $2.50 increase from the previous wages. Additionally, there is...
California Statecitywatchla.com

Eradicating Minimum Wage No Longer An ‘Extreme’ Concept In 2021 California

Meanwhile, weeks after this was released to local and state media, poll numbers have not budged for Larry, or the overall recall question, in a just-released CBS poll. Usually when people talk about eradicating minimum wage, it is met with nonstop cries from the left on how heartless Republicans are, etc. In 2021, despite a high-profile debate moment at Nixon Library, highlighting two frontrunning candidates’ position, it was not met with the usual hysteria. Of course, outlets like the SacBee made hay about frontrunner Larry Elder’s comments on a $0 minimum wage initially, but it didn’t gain traction.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Climate

I completely agree with today's op ed re: carbon pricing by Mike Carran and Rex Scott. Given the obvious impacts climate change has already had on Tucson, Arizona, and the world, it's hard to understand how anyone would be against anything like HR 2307. This type of legislation has shown it works in other parts of the world and it provides the most impact with the least pain to citizens, particularly the less fortunate. I would certainly hope our congressman, Tom O'Halleran would co-sponsor this bill and that our Senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, would support the Senate version of this bill. Given the wildfires, drought (notwithstanding the recent rains), record temperatures, storms, etc, we all should accept the fact that climate change is upon us now and if we don't address it immediately, it is going to be too late.
AdvocacyGainesville.com

Workplace Savvy: 'Poverty line,' 'living wage,' 'minimum wage': What's the difference?

Q: I'm a little confused, and perhaps you can enlighten me. What is the difference between the “poverty line,” a “living wage” and the “minimum wage”?. A: As a layperson it’s natural to be confused by what often sounds like an interchangeable use of these terms, but they are quite distinct. Let’s see if we can make sense of what each of them mean and how they relate (or not) to each other.
U.S. Politicsksal.com

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs to Expire

All COVID-19 related federal unemployment programs, as originally authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, and extended through the Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act (Continued Assistance Act) of 2020 and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, will expire on Sept. 4, 2021, as required by federal law.
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

RMAPI to celebrate employers who have raised their minimum wage

The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative established a goal six months ago of raising the wages of 10,000 Rochester residents to at least $15 an hour in 2021. The coalition now plans to celebrate all of the local organizations that have made that commitment, even those who committed to the wage increases prior to this year. Employers can ...
Collegestulanehullabaloo.com

Tulane raises minimum wage to double federal rate

Tulane University increased the minimum wage for all staff from $10.82 per hour to $15.00 per hour and increased the minimum hourly rate for student workers from $7.25 to $10.00. According to a statement by Tulane University President Mike Fitts, “through competitive pay and generous benefits, we strive to honor...
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

N.O. Civil Service Plans for $15/Hour Minimum Wage

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Civil Service Department announced that it is officially recommending a plan for a new pay structure where the lowest salary for city employees would be $15 an hour. The pay plan is due by Sept. 1 per the ordinance issued by the City Council.
Minnesota Statelptv.org

Minnesota’s Minimum Wage Will Increase Next Year

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation Jan. 1, 2022, to $10.33 an hour for large employers and $8.42 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.08, will increase by 25 cents to $10.33. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.21, will increase by 21 cents to $8.42. These increases are both 2.5%.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Sonic Automotive Increases Minimum Hourly Wage to $15

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2021-- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SAH ), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announces wage increases to provide all hourly Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive teammates a minimum wage of $15 an hour. The new pay plans will be effective starting September 1, 2021.
Americasbondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico takes steps toward increasing minimum wage

Puerto Rico’s government is taking steps toward increasing the island’s minimum wage, which could ultimately affect more than half of the work force. On Wednesday the Puerto Rico House of Representatives voted 29 in favor, nine against for a bill to raise the minimum wage, based on a compromise with the leaders of the Puerto Rico Senate, which is also, therefore, likely to approve it.
Politicsarcamax.com

Commentary: On minimum wage, does Larry Elder not know or not care?

Media personality Larry Elder might be the most controversial candidate in the upcoming election to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Elder has no shortage of right-wing and often inflammatory views on topics such as coronavirus vaccines and climate change. His ideas about California’s minimum wage, however, have gained extra attention as he races to replace Newsom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy