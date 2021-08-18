Cancel
Disney Springs' NBA Experience closure leaves big vacant space. Now what?

The attraction opened in 2019 at the Disney marketplace. The Fire Awards are Orlando Inno’s premier recognition program, honoring the companies and organizations setting the local innovation economy ablaze.

