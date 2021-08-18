Disney Springs' NBA Experience closure leaves big vacant space. Now what?

I was halfway through writing this week’s wrap-up of theme park news when a surprising Disney World story broke, so let’s tip off with that one. It was announced today that the NBA Experience, the interactive basketball exhibit at Disney Springs, is permanently closed. It opened just two years ago, on Aug. 12, 2019, in the old location of Disney Quest, and closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. It remained closed after Disney World reopened its theme parks in July 2020, and now won’t be reopening at all. It was only open for about seven months total. The standard NBA season, from opening night through the finals, takes eight months. It seems like not enough people were interested in experiencing the NBA during their trip to Disney World.
