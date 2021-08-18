18-year-old killed in crash that wedged his truck under a semi trailer

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A Grant County teen died Tuesday after he crashed into a milk truck, wedging his vehicle underneath the truck’s trailer. Grant County authorities said a semi-truck driver was backing into a farm driveway on County Road T when the victim, 18-year-old Travis A. Denner, of Boscobel, was driving around a nearby corner. Authorities said Denner failed to negotiate the curve in the road and didn’t see the semi. Denner then crashed into the truck’s trailer, causing his vehicle to get stuck underneath.