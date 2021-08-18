Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Facebook Reportedly Deleting Racist, Fatphobic Comments Aimed at Lizzo

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Facebook is coming to the defense of Lizzo following fatphobic and racist social media comments aimed at the pop superstar. On Aug. 13, Lizzo debuted her first new single in two years, "Rumors," featuring Cardi B, the lyrics for which call out both social media trolls and the media for spreading rumors, gossip and criticism about her. Unfortunately, vicious vile trolls have been leaving numerous racist and fatphobic comments on social media in response to her song and empowering music video.

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Black People#Tmz#Juice#Tiktok#The Black Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Internetfangirlish.com

Lizzo Is All Of Us In Her Latest Instagram Live

People be out in the streets wild, acting as though the pandemic is over, when the reality is, it’s not. It’s bad. Living in NYC, I lived next to a hospital during the start of the pandemic and to this day have anxiety over the sound of sirens, smells, and hell most anything having to do with the pandemic. Having a weak immune system and also having had covid, I do not want this again.
RelationshipsHipHopDX.com

Future Accused Of Texting 8-Year-Old Son His Mom's A ‘Hoe’

The mother of Future’s eight-year-old son took to social media on Tuesday (August 10) claiming he spoke badly about her over text messages. Heading to her Instagram Stories, Brittni Mealy shared an alleged text message conversation between Future and Prince in which he says, “Your mother is a hoe!”. Mealy...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Lizzo hilariously responds to rumors she killed someone stage-diving

You would think that some rumors are so ridiculous no one could believe them but day by day we learn that some people really are that gullible, especially when it comes to celebrities. Recently Lizzo was the latest victim of nonsense after a wild rumor started spreading that the singer decided to stage dive and killed someone, referencing her weight. As noted by Page Six there is no clear indication of how the rumor started or exactly how much it spread but since Lizzo brought it to everyone‘s attention, a story like this did not go unnoticed. The body-positive singer has always been outgoing and ready to call out anyone she feels necessary in a funny but stern matter and she handled this situation no differently. She took to TikTok where she has over 17-million followers with a hilarious video including evidence to prove that not only has she never stage dived, she isn’t “that big.”
CelebritiesNME

Lizzo speaks out on abusive online comments: “This shit should not fly”

Lizzo has opened up about the abusive comments she’s received online following the release of ‘Rumors’. The Cardi B-featuring single arrived last Friday (August 13) alongside an official video, which was seemingly inspired by Disney’s animated movie Hercules (1997). Since the track and its accompanying visuals landed, however, Lizzo has...
InternetMic

Facebook draws the line at bullying Lizzo, apparently

Facebook has a stern warning for the trolls who dared to bully Lizzo on its platforms: knock it out, or we'll kick you off. Sources at the social media behemoth told TMZ they've scrubbed a number of hateful comments left on the star's recent Facebook and Instagram posts. They'll keep tabs on vitriol directed her way going forward, and if users repeatedly go after Lizzo, they'll be suspended.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Lizzo shares tearful reaction to racist comments after release of new song: ‘I just feel so down’

Lizzo has shared a tearful video revealing how she has been bombarded with racist, and body-shaming abuse after the release of her new single “Rumors” with Cardi B. Talking to fans in an Instagram live video, the 33-year-old singer shared how all the “fat-phobic” and racist comments “hurt” her. “People saying s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look,” she said....
InternetShropshire Star

Facebook and Instagram remove abusive comments directed at Lizzo

The pop star said abuse directed at her had left her feeling ‘so down’. Facebook and Instagram have removed a number of hateful comments from the social media accounts of singer Lizzo. The move comes in response to the US star revealing she has been the subject of abuse online...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

DaBaby Returns to the Stage Following Homophobic Remarks, Says He “Never, Ever Meant to Offend Anybody”

DaBaby hit the stage for the first time since stirring up controversy for homophobic remarks at a music festival last month and offered a mea culpa, telling the crowd he “never, ever meant to offend anybody.” The rapper over the weekend appeared at Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. The event was one of only a couple that did not drop the rapper from their lineups after his July 25 comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where he asked fans to shine their cellphone flashlights if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any...
Internetmxdwn.com

Facebook Has Been Deleting Accounts of Users that Harass Lizzo

It’s been five days since Lizzo celebrated her comeback with her new hit single “Rumors,” which features famous rapper Cardi B. The song is doing well in the charts and has already made its way into the TikTok universe, with people dancing to the catchy tunes of the song. Most people know that Lizzo is very vocal about body positivity and actively fights against fat-shaming and bullying.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Rachel Dolezal: Has A Only Fans Page

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Rachel Dolezal is out here getting to that check. She has a Only Fans page. The former activist posted on her Instagram late Wednesday that she has created and been approved for an OnlyFans account. She promises subscribers at least three posts a week, with a bonus content here and there.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Lizzo Reacts to Internet Rumor She Killed Someone by Stagediving

"I know I'm big, but bitch, I'm not that f---ing big," she says -- before demonstrating what it would look like. Lizzo is 100% not that bitch who killed someone by stagediving on them. The "Truth Hurts" singer hilariously took to TikTok on Tuesday to dispute an Internet rumor claiming...
Musictheboxhouston.com

Lizzo Tearfully Addresses Hateful Comments Following ‘Rumors’ Music Video: ‘It’s Fat-Phobic, And It’s Racist, And It’s Hurtful’

Ever since Lizzo first stepped onto the scene, our good sis has exuded nothing but positive energy and confidence. But, in spite of all the joy she brings to her fans, she’s still been the target of mean messages, hateful comments, and overall bullying on social media mainly due to her appearance, confidence, and bold personality. While she normally appears to brush the haters off, today, the singer took to Instagram Live to show us her more vulnerable side, having an “honest moment” with fans, and finally addressing the unfair treatment she’s endured over her the course of her career, which has seemingly escalated in the days after she and Cardi B released the music video for their new song, “Rumors.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy