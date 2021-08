Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner chats with Derek Piper about a four official visitor weekend for Illinois basketball and what it means for the Class of 2022. The guys first discuss what Illinois has in the Class of 2022 and the recent decommitment of Reggie Bass. Then they discuss official visitors Otega Oweh, Cameron Corhen and Cam Whitmore, what each prospect could add to the Illini and where the Illini stand. Then the guys discuss why there is some urgency with these visitors and the transfer portal's impact on the Illini's recruiting strategy.