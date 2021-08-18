Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Opinion: Return wolf to endangered species list

madison
 5 days ago

Dear Editor: If Wisconsinites needed any further proof that our precious natural resources are in the hands of a conscienceless few, the Aug. 11 decision of the Natural Resources Board to double the DNR’s proposed November wolf harvest quota should cause residents to demand change of the current system. The debate that ensued was nothing short of an orchestrated game of volleyball between four board members to keep elevated quota numbers in the air until they could bring the highest number to vote.

madison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Species#Dnr#Hunter Nation#Native
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

This Cute South Dakota Native Is An Endangered Species

Only 700 of these little guys exist outside of captivity and 430 out of the 700 can be found right here in South Dakota as of December 2006. The black-footed-ferret has been on the endangered species list since 1967 due to "the Protection Act of 1967 and later under the Endangered Species Act in 1973"-US Fish & Wildlife Service.
AnimalsSanta Barbara Edhat

Environmental Groups Petition to Re-List Wolves as Endangered Throughout West

Citing “inadequate regulatory mechanisms” in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, and a lack of minimum viable populations of wolves in all other western states, a coalition of 70 conservation, Indigenous, and animal welfare groups [on July 30] filed a formal petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to re-list the gray wolf as an endangered species throughout the American West under the Endangered Species Act. The re-listing petition comes in the wake of draconian new laws passed in Idaho and Montana to radically reduce wolf populations below biologically appropriate levels.
Animalswhdh.com

Manatee deaths cited in new push for ‘endangered’ species protections

With Florida seeing a record number of manatee deaths this year, two Florida congressmen have introduced legislation that would designate the sea cows as an “endangered” species. The proposal by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican, and Democrat U.S. Rep. Darren Soto would upgrade the status of manatees under the...
Othello, WAq13fox.com

Endangered frog species released into Columbia National Wildlife Refuge

OTHELLO, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) released hundreds of an endangered frog species into the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge last week. Native to the Pacific Northwest, the northern leopard frog used to be all over North America. Over time, their numbers have rapidly diminished in parts of Washington, Oregon and western Canada.
Ames, IAkwbg.com

Rare Endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bee Species Found in Story County

AMES, Iowa—An endangered rusty patched bumble bee was recently found in Ames, Iowa by Prairie Rivers of Iowa Watersheds and Wildlife Coordinator David Stein. This is significant as it is the first photographed find in Ames since the last verified sighting occurred back in 2018. “I am beyond excited we...
Animalsholyokeenterprise.com

Should lesser prairie-chicken be listed under endangered species act?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is extending the deadline for public comment on the proposal to list two distinct population segments of the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act. The new deadline for public comment on this proposal is Wednesday, Sept. 1. The lesser prairie-chicken is a species...
Animalssouthsoundmag.com

Northwest Trek, Other Organizations Help Endangered Frogs Return to the Wild

Around 350 endangered northern leopard frogs returned to the wild last week with help from conservation experts. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park teamed up with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Washington State University (WSU), and the Oregon Zoo to release the frogs back into the wild at Columbia National Wildlife Refuge. The species, once leaping rampantly across the nation, is likely disappearing because of land loss, habitat degradation, the spread of diseases, invasive bullfrogs, and the effects of climate change. Not only is this detrimental to the species, but also the environment, since frogs play a vital role in indicating water quality.
Dupage County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Glenbard East students work to save endangered species in DuPage

Two recent Glenbard East graduates, Tiana Innis and Aubrey Wendorff, had a rare opportunity to play a crucial role in a major conservation effort happening in DuPage County. The Blanding's turtle, also known as Emydoidea blandingii, is a rare native resident in the marshy wetlands of Illinois. The Blanding's is on the state endangered species list in Illinois, and it is under review to be added to the federal list. Several factors have contributed to this endangered status, but habitat loss and fragmentation are the primary driving forces behind the diminishing numbers of this animal in DuPage County.
Onaway, MIAlpena News

Next generation of biologists stock Black Lake with endangered species

ONAWAY — With blessings and well-wishes, 500 miniature fish wriggled into the Upper Black River near Onaway on Saturday, hopefully to return in 15 to 25 years as armored-plated giants. After missing the 2020 release because of COVID-19 restrictions, researchers and a throng of children sent hundreds of sturgeon fingerlings...
Animalsopb.org

Rare species

Your browser does not support the audio element. One of the hardest things about studying and protecting endangered species is simply finding them. That’s where a unique partnership between humans and dogs comes in. The Rogue Detection Teams are made up of handlers, or what they call human bounders, and...
Madison, WImadison

Opinion | Lack of MMSD COVID-19 safeguards an outrage

Dear Editor: As a parent and physician I am outraged that the Madison Metropolitan School District has decided not to even consider a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or testing protocol for staff. Are we really going to expose children to a potentially infected staff? Is there no concern for the potential...

Comments / 0

Community Policy