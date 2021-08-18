Opinion: Return wolf to endangered species list
Dear Editor: If Wisconsinites needed any further proof that our precious natural resources are in the hands of a conscienceless few, the Aug. 11 decision of the Natural Resources Board to double the DNR’s proposed November wolf harvest quota should cause residents to demand change of the current system. The debate that ensued was nothing short of an orchestrated game of volleyball between four board members to keep elevated quota numbers in the air until they could bring the highest number to vote.madison.com
