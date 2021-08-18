Opinion: Return wolf to endangered species list

Around 350 endangered northern leopard frogs returned to the wild last week with help from conservation experts. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park teamed up with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Washington State University (WSU), and the Oregon Zoo to release the frogs back into the wild at Columbia National Wildlife Refuge. The species, once leaping rampantly across the nation, is likely disappearing because of land loss, habitat degradation, the spread of diseases, invasive bullfrogs, and the effects of climate change. Not only is this detrimental to the species, but also the environment, since frogs play a vital role in indicating water quality.