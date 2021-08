In recent years, more and more directors have taken it upon themselves to make our white-washed television screens more culturally and ethnically diverse. In 2018, Tanya Saracho brought us Vida, depicting the lives of the queer Latinx community in Los Angeles’ Boyle Heights. Mindy Kaling’s 2020 coming-of-age Netflix show Never Have I Ever follows the adventures of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a teenage Indian-American Tamil girl who helps her audience to unlearn all the Asian stereotypes they have been fed over the years. And now we have the indigenous Reservation Dogs of rural Oklahoma, courtesy of Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.