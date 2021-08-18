Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

FCC Offering New Baking and Pastry Arts Degree and Certificate

Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Frederick Community College is offering new baking and pastry arts degree and certificate programs starting this fall. “We know there is a strong interest for high-level training in baking and pastry arts, but up until this point, it hasn’t been offered anywhere in our area,” said Elizabeth DeRose, program manager for the FCC Hospitality, Culinary, and Tourism Institute. “We are thrilled that FCC is able to respond to workforce needs and provide both a degree and certificate program to serve individuals who are passionate about baking and pastry arts and want to turn it into a successful career.”

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Degree#Pastries#Bakeries#Tourism Institute#Servsafe Food#Program Courses Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
Rockport, MAGloucester Daily Times

New cafe offering eats, music, art

ROCKPORT — The new sandwich shop in town promises a whale of a time with unique dining options, local art and live music. Whale's Jaw Café celebrated its opening July 19 at 17 Railroad Ave., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. "Day one was...
Collegesbigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Community College to Offer New Sustainability Certificate

Hawai‘i Community College is offering a new Academic Subject Certificate (ASC) in Sustainability starting in the Fall 2021 semester that aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge to help address some of today’s biggest challenges. Like sustainability itself, the Sustainability Academic Subject Certificate is interdisciplinary, and the certificate...
Collegescsbj.com

UCCS offers fast-track MBA degree

UCCS is offering a 30-credit hour Master’s of Business Administration degree, the only option of this nature in Colorado. Prospective students now have the option to fast-track their MBA degree, with the added flexibility of completing their degree in a shorter time frame while maintaining the quality and rigor of the AACSB-accredited UCCS MBA program.
Richmond, KYeku.edu

Online Business Degrees & Certificates

Prepare for a Challenging Career in the Business Field. EKU’s 100% online business administration degrees prepare students to contribute to the business community and become successful business leaders. Students apply proven business principles to explore and manage the challenges and opportunities found in the evolving business landscape.
Johnson City Press

ETSU Professional Development offers Pharmacy Technician Certification Course

A course to train pharmacy technicians will be offered by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development from Aug. 31-Nov. 16. This class, limited to 35 students, will train assistants to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board examination become nationally certified.
Collegeskniakrls.com

Simpson College Offering New Online Graduate Certificate Program

Simpson College has announced they are offering a new online graduate certificate program for trauma and resiliency beginning this fall. Simpson College and partner Starr Commonwealth will provide a fully virtual certificate program designed to help professionals develop self-care, social justice, and crisis response skills, and is a four-course certification program for professionals who work with at-risk youth or adults.
Food & Drinksflicksandfood.com

New Pastry House Brings Eclectic Pastries to the Alamo City

New Pastry House, C.K.S. Pastry House, is Now Bringing Eclectic French Pastries & More to San Antonio. C.K.S. Pastry House, a new pastry house recently launched by the ingenious brains behind Cereal Killer Sweets, is a walk-up pastry shop focusing on their unique take on traditional French pastries. With offerings...
Scranton, PAbiz570.com

U of S offers new master's degree specialization

The University of Scranton’s online master of science in health informatics degree will offer a specialization in data analytics, beginning in the fall 2021 semester. Applications are currently being accepted for the program. The curriculum for the master’s degree in health informatics was designed by Scranton faculty, who are active...
Chicago, ILcolumbiachronicle.com

Bon Pastries and Baked Goods: Building a business during a pandemic

Bonnie Shultz, a senior ASL-English interpretation major, began baking for her family at a young age, and after working for a coffee shop that only offered non-vegan croissants, she decided to start selling the vegan alternative herself. “I just thought, ‘Why don’t people have these vegan?'” Schultz said. “So it...
Brown County, WIuwgb.edu

Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Certificate to be offered virtually

The Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Certificate program will be offered virtually this fall beginning September 17, 2021. This opportunity is jointly offered by UW-Green Bay and UW-Madison Extension Brown County. The five interactive morning sessions, tailored to early-career professionals or those hoping to advance their careers, include:. Building a Strong...
New Milford, CTRegister Citizen

New Milford arts center offers adult clay class

NEW MILFORD — Village Center for the Arts at 12 Main Street is offering Adult Clay Hand-Building classes on Monday nights. This beginner/intermediate class is for those interested in developing basic clay hand-building skills while creating glaze-fired pieces of art with the teacher. No experience is necessary. The classes run...
TechnologyAugusta Free Press

VSU offers mobile processing unit certification program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia State University is offering a certification program for its new Small Ruminant Mobile Processing Unit. The program will be held on Saturdays beginning Aug. 28 through Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon to train producers how to use the new...
Williamsport, PAMilton Daily Standard

Couple establishes graphic design scholarship at PCT

WILLIAMSPORT – A faculty member and an administrator at Pennsylvania College of Technology have created a scholarship for students majoring in graphic design. Brian A. and Joanna K. Flynn have established the Brian and Joanna Flynn Scholarship, which gives preference to students who are enrolled full time in the graphic design bachelor’s degree major, have successfully completed two semesters of study and have a 3.0 or higher GPA. The scholarship is renewable for the third and fourth academic years if a 3.0 GPA is maintained.
Healthwcexaminer.com

New healthcare certificate available

“Healthcare organizations need managers and supervisors, and the Healthcare Management Certificate positions individuals for success in this burgeoning field,” said Anne Bizup, Dean, Central Penn College School of Health Sciences.
Christiansburg, VANRVNews

Lifeguard Certification offered at CAC

Being a lifeguard is a job that requires a solid swimming ability and general comfort in the water. For those who have never learned to swim, or who have never had the opportunity to increase their swimming endurance and strength in the water, lifeguarding may be viewed as not being a viable option for a part-time job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy