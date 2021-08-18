Cancel
Cherokee County, TX

K9 Odin of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office receives vest

By From Staff Reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that K9 Odin has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Odin’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified, according to the announcement. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,349 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

