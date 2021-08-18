Listen to Bastille’s new “love letter to escapism”, ‘Thelma + Louise’

Paul McCartney has revealed behind the scenes footage of his deepfake “Find My Way” music video with Beck. The clip opens with McCartney chatting with director Andrew Donoho about the deepfake technology. “That will be a trip!” the legend says. Later, actor Jordan Johnson speaks to the camera: “I’m playing young Paul McCartney,” he says. “His face will be on my face, and I do a lot of dancing.” The video closes with Macca playing “Lady Madonna” on the piano, while masked witnesses hover in a corner, starstruck. The “Find My Way” video was released last month. Beck’s remix is off the recent McCartney III Imagined, an LP featuring artists covering, remixing, and reinterpreting McCartney III. “I wanted the whole thing to sound a little bit weathered and warped, almost like a lost groove from some other time,” Beck told Rolling Stone of the “Find My Way” remix. “And I wanted to make a track that would feel like that night when we were all hanging out and having a good time. … His songs are in my DNA. It’s pretty profound, the influence.”