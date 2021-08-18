Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild

By Shaun Doherty
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are at all a fan of anime, you can’t help but have heard of Neon Genesis Evangelion. The series is famed for its visuals, characters, and storytelling. The series creator, Hideaki Anno, famously got his break working on Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind for Studio Ghibli, before going on to co-found Gainax and produce his own material. He proved a talented and imaginative writer, in addition to his already established flair for visuals.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideaki Anno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Neon Genesis Evangelion#The Rebuild Of Evangelion#Sliders#Marvel#Loki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Comicsdexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer pulls strings as Mother Spider Demon

A talented Demon Slayer fan has breathed life into one of the show’s most tragic villains, Mother Spider Demon, with an incredible cosplay that looks as though the character has crawled out of the screen and into reality. In the Ufotable, Inc anime, protagonists Tanjiro and his monster-turned sister Nezuko...
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Legendary Fist Of The North Star Animation Director Masami Suda Dies At Age 77

Masami Suda isn’t a name that many may recognize, but he was behind some of the most famous anime properties of all time throughout his life. He worked on all kinds of projects from sports anime like Slam Dunk to the original Speed Racer anime released all the way back in 1967. Not to mention every Pokemon fan has him to thank for the impressive key animations in Pokemon: The Movie 2000.
ComicsGamespot

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Anime Debuts Its First Trailer

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has debuted its first trailer, as well as an official global release date of December 2021 on Netflix. Set in a world where a small number of individuals can wield powerful beings with a wide array of abilities known as Stands, Stone Ocean follows Jolyne Cujoh after she is sentenced to 15 years in a Florida prison after being involved in a car accident.
Comicsgamerevolution.com

Do I need to watch the other Evangelion movies before Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time?

With Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time making its debut on Amazon Prime Video, people are wondering if you need to see the other films and the original series before they watch it. After all, just the title alone is enough to make those unfamiliar with the franchise wonder where it fits into things. Since this film is the end of the Rebuild of Evangelion series and ostensibly the franchise itself, now is an excellent time to experience one of the most influential works to ever come out of Japan, and we’ll go into what viewers should watch before seeing Evangelion 3.0+1.0 below.
ComicsComicBook

KFC Hypes Evangelion Ahead of Big Amazon Premiere

August 13th will see the final movie of the Rebuild of Evangelion series land on Amazon Prime, allowing fans of NERV in the West to see Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time for the first time, and to celebrate the upcoming release, a strange crossover has emerged between Hideaki Anno's franchise and the fast-food chain of Kentucky Fried Chicken. While Colonel Sanders definitely won't be making an appearance in the next entry in Shinji Ikaria's surreal adventures, it's hilariously bizarre to see KFC's mascot standing next to Asuka Langley, one of the most popular characters from Evangelion.
MoviesAnime News Network

Rebuild of Evangelion Films' Video Previews Dubs in 11 Languages

Amazon Prime Video began streaming a new video on Thursday for the Rebuild of Evangelion films. The video promotes the film tetralogy's upcoming worldwide release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and features iconic scenes from all four films in 11 different dubbed languages: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Peninsular Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, and English.
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

Anno On Creating Further “Evangelion”

25 years after “Neon Genesis Evangelion” premiered on TV and (third) impacted not just anime but TV storytelling as well, the franchise seems to be coming to a close with the last of the “Rebuild of Evangelion” films finally arriving via Amazon Prime worldwide this Friday. The franchise’s creator Hideaki...
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Quotes From Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion left an indelible mark on anime. And whether you first watched the classic mecha on a fan-subbed VHS or Netflix’s streaming release, it likely left an impression on you as well. Character designs and genre conventions aren’t the only way the Evangelion is remembered, though. Below are lines from some of the most exciting and memorable moments from the series.
ComicsComicBook

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time had to run into a number of big roadblocks when it came to its release in Japanese theaters, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic which made going to the movies quite the difficult task, but the day has finally arrived when fans in North America, and around the world, can watch the movie on Amazon Prime. With the Rebuild of Evangelion film series retelling the story of Shinji Ikari and his fellow EVA pilots working for NERV to defeat the extraterrestrial threats known as the angels, this final film doesn't hold anything back.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The end of Evangelion came to Amazon: when it premieres on Netflix

The creation of Hideaki Anno keep giving what to talk to 26 years of his birth. This Friday August 13 the fourth and last film was released of the series Rebuild of Evangelion exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film is part of an extensive franchise that also includes content that is on Netflix. Will the launch hit the N platform? Know the details.
ComicsCollider

Hideaki Anno on Ending ‘Evangelion,’ Using Live-Action Techniques, and Leaving Animation

After 25 years, the story of Evangelion has finally come to an end. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time premieres this week on Amazon Prime, with creator Hideaki Anno bringing to an end the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, which remade the story of Neon Genesis Evangelion while slowly adding in new material until becoming its own thing. Thrice Upon a Time picks up immediately after the events of You Can (Not) Redo, and follows Shinji Ikari in a near-catatonic state due to the events of the previous film, while the forces of NERV and WILLE approach the final fight for the future of mankind.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Evangelion on Netflix and Amazon: in what order to watch the series and its movies

One of the great values ​​of the catalog of Netflix it is without a doubt Neon Genesis Evangelion. The mythical anime, released in Japan in 1995, has become over time a cult work that has marked a generation, offered all kinds of spin-offs and transmedia products, and even starred in a multitude of analyzes and theses on philosophy, psychology and religion. The latter due to the depth and complexity of its plot, which is set in a dystopian future with locks and it has a strong symbolic component.
ComicsComicBook

Evangelion Trends as Fans Prepare for Its Final Movie's Premiere

The final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion franchise is set to arrive on August 13th on Amazon Prime, with the streaming service being the exclusive platform that will bring the last chapter of this new take on the world of Shinji Ikari and the organization known as NERV to life. With Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time set to shake the very foundations of the battle between the EVA units and the angels, fans are taking to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming release that will give us another story created by legend Hideaki Anno.
MoviesTime Out Global

Rebuild of Evangelion series finale now available on Amazon Prime in 11 languages

The fourth and final film of the ‘Rebuild of Evangelion’ series took its time reaching audiences. The theatrical release of ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time’ was delayed twice before it finally hit cinemas in Japan earlier this year in March. The good news is, international fans didn’t have to wait long to catch up.
ComicsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie From Legendary Finds Its Director

Legendary’s live-action adaptation of manga sensation My Hero Academia has found its director. Shinsuke Sato, who is known for numerous anime and manga adaptations, will make his English-language debut with the project, which has been in development since 2018. The project currently has no writer. Academia is a manga that has become a sensation the world over, having debuted in 2014. It quickly became an anime, which became an international hit and is now in its fifth season. The story, superhero in tone, is set in a world where the majority of Earth’s population has a power or “quirk.” The main character is a...
ComicsSlate

Why Neon Genesis Evangelion Is One of the Greatest Anime Ever Made

Since Neon Genesis Evangelion debuted in 1995, the anime series has become such a phenomenon that even its Wikipedia page describes it as a “cultural icon.” But if you’re not an anime fan, the title may mean absolutely nothing to you (for instance, when the opening credits of The Nagano Tapes went viral, you may not have understood what made the clip so special). Today, however, the final film in the franchise, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, hits streaming on Amazon Prime after a nine-year wait. So there’s no better time than now to catch up with one of the most famous anime series of all time, especially with all 26 original episodes streaming on Netflix.
ComicsPosted by
IndieWire

‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time’ Review: Hideaki Anno’s Iconic Anime Finally Gets a Proper Ending

After 26 years, “Evangelion” is finally over, and all’s right with the world. It’s been 14 years since Hideaki Anno started revisiting his legendary anime “Neon Genesis Evangelion” with the “Rebuild” movies, which may have started out as straight remakes, but quickly diverted into telling their own story as they moved past the events of the original show into unexplored territory. Now “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” brings the long-delayed, highly anticipated tetralogy to a close with a bold, messy, uplifting, audacious, and emotional film that expands, complements, and comments upon what came before, while giving fans a fitting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy