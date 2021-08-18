Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild

With Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time making its debut on Amazon Prime Video, people are wondering if you need to see the other films and the original series before they watch it. After all, just the title alone is enough to make those unfamiliar with the franchise wonder where it fits into things. Since this film is the end of the Rebuild of Evangelion series and ostensibly the franchise itself, now is an excellent time to experience one of the most influential works to ever come out of Japan, and we’ll go into what viewers should watch before seeing Evangelion 3.0+1.0 below.