Biden to make COVID-19 nursing home staff vaccinations a condition for receiving Medicare, Medicaid -AP

Home care nurse Flora Ajayi departs a home after visiting a client during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will require nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for their facilities to receive funds from the public Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

