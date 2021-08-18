Biden to make COVID-19 nursing home staff vaccinations a condition for receiving Medicare, Medicaid -AP
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will require nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for their facilities to receive funds from the public Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Timothy Ahmann Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 2