Parquet Courts have announced a new album, Sympathy for Life, and shared its first single, “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” via a frantic video for it featuring New York City street life. Sympathy for Life finds the band embracing their more danceable electronic side and is due out October 22 via Rough Trade, with a visual album featuring videos for every song premiering two days earlier. They have also announced some unique global events connected to the album. Watch the “Walking at a Downtown Pace” video (directed by New York City street photographer Daniel Arnold) below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.