Damien McDuffie sees augmented reality as the future for preserving Oakland stories
Damien McDuffie has always seen himself as an archivist—a keeper of the legacy, tales, and photographs of his family, as well as Black people in Oakland and beyond. Over the years, he’s worked as a freelance journalist, ran brand strategy for culture collective Wine & Bowties, and facilitated the preservation of historical archives for the Huey P. Newton Foundation about the Black Panthers. McDuffie is now working on a more innovative way to document culture and history: augmented reality.oaklandside.org
Comments / 0