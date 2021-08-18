New Secretary of State visits Lebanon

Newly-appointed Secretary of State Holli Sullivan has been getting acquainted with county clerks across Indiana on a listening tour. She stopped by Boone County last week and met with election officials here.

In addition to listening, she was promoting recent changes to election laws in Indiana and upcoming changes to the office.

Sullivan, a former state representative from the Evansville and Newburgh area, was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March after Connie Lawson stepped down. The Secretary of State is the third-highest constitutional office in state government.

This year there are no elections, which gives Sullivan plenty of time to meet election officials. She said she’s been to about a third of Indiana’s 92 counties.

“(We) talk about all those changes due to the pandemic,” she said. “Talk about the successes of our election, but also all the noise that is coming in from other states and the federal level.”

Sullivan hopes that this survey of the state’s clerks and what they’re hearing from the public will help the offices message better together and increase voter confidence.

In 2020, more than 65% of Indiana voters cast ballots, Sullivan said.

“A lot of that has to do with candidates and issues, but we also know how important voter confidence is,” she said. “I want to make sure we prioritize that going into 2022.”

When she took office, she surveyed several voters in every county across Indiana.

“Hoosiers have faith and trust in the Indiana elections process,” Sullivan said. “When they left the voting polls in November of 2020, they had confidence that their vote counted.

“The results of the 2020 election fortify that with no recounts (in) state, local or federal in all 92 counties,” she said adding that no polling locations were mandated to stay open later than scheduled. “But … they have concerns about other states and they have concerns about federal races.”

Recent action in the Indiana General Assembly has added a Saturday to early voting in person, allowing for 29 days of voting prior to election days.

In addition to serving as the top election officer in the state, the office also enforces state securities regulations, regulates automobile dealerships and manages the INBiz.in.gov business services division. Sullivan said there are changes coming to the website, where every business in the state is created.

“It’s been very interesting watching the user usage go up during the pandemic for the INBiz portal,” Sullivan said about the increase in entrepreneurs over the last 18 months. Despite more than 70 services that are available on the current portal, Sullivan said a new and expanded website is coming.

“We will look at ways we can partner with entrepreneurs and how we will continue to grow our permitting,” she said. “We currently have Vanderburgh County and Greenwood, Ind., on the portal to do all their county and city permits and we’d like to grow that.”

She added with regional economic development trending up, it will help businesses to explore expansion if local permitting is available on the state’s website.

“We also want to streamline the process for minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses,” she said about business certification. “That’s a cumbersome process in the state right now.”

Sullivan said an easier certification process would allow the state to see the economic impact of these businesses.