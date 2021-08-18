Growing Plants from Cuttings Is the Easy Way to Start Your Own Garden

Early fall can be one of the best times of year to add new plants and fresh color to your home’s landscape for a beautiful garden all season. As the heat of summer begins to wane, people venture out from the comfort of their air-conditioned homes to enjoy the cooler temperatures of fall. People aren’t the only ones who enjoy fall temperatures — plants do too. In fact, fall can be one of the best times of year to add new plants to the landscape. The moderate temperatures of fall are relatively gentle to new plants, giving them time to grow a good root system and avoid the shock of being transplanted in the heat of summer. Fall planting also allows plants time to grow roots before the cold of winter arrives. For areas that experience hot, dry summers, fall planting is especially important, since plants have more time to grow a sufficient number of roots, allowing them to soak up much-needed water to keep them alive through summer.