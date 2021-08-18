Cancel
Growing Plants from Cuttings Is the Easy Way to Start Your Own Garden

By Sarah Ramsey
Growing a garden is a fantastic way to add some fresh touches to your life every day, either through a quick dash of herbs to a meal or fresh flowers on the table. Starting an herb garden, though, can be expensive if you go out and buy all new plants. The good news is that it doesn't have to be expensive, or even difficult, to start your own garden by growing plants from cuttings. We've got a list of plants that grow from cuttings to make it easy on you to get started.

