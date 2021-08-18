Judge voids amendments to Morris Canal Manor project, sends it back to Jersey City Planning Board
A Hudson County judge voided amendments to the Morris Canal Manor project yesterday, remanding it back to the Jersey City Planning Board for another hearing. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Anthony D’Elia ruled that the 17-story, 416-unit mixed-use project because there is no evidence on the record as to why a “massive building” needs to be constructed in a neighborhood that has one- or two-family homes.hudsoncountyview.com
