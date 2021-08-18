State Sen. Mike McGuire hosting town hall on delta variant

Congressman Blake Moore has made visits to the Uintah Basin a priority, including in-person town hall events in Uintah and Daggett Counties in early July. Now it is Duchesne County’s turn. Congressman Moore will host an in-person town hall event in Duchesne County today to discuss several topics including immigration, federal spending, national security, housing affordability, updates from Washington, and more. All are welcome to attend and participate. It’s taking place today at 5pm at the Duchesne County Commission Chambers. While in the Uintah Basin, Moore made time to visit the KVEL studio on Thursday for a candid conversation on current topics. Moore expressed his deep frustration over President Biden’s new directive for OPEC to increase drilling thereby increasing the United States’ dependence on foreign oil. Moore said he has been beyond upset, calling it a stranglehold on our own companies, that Biden is turning to foreign oil while the Uintah Basin oil companies do it properly with regulations and as the most environmentally friendly. Finally, Moore stated that the claim that inflation only hits the wealthy is a complete lie as the devaluation of the dollar and cost of gas and groceries will hurt the middle class more than anyone else. To listen to the full interview, visit https://basinnow.com/public_affairs.php.