GREAT FALLS - You are invited to join the Cascade County Aging Services SHIP (or Medicare) Counselor on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 6 -7 pm for an online Zoom presentation. If you are a year or two out from age 65 or are coming up to the twenty-fifth month of being on Social Security disability, then this is your opportunity to learn more about Medicare, a federal health program. If you have a family member or caregiver, they are welcome to join us for the presentation. Please call Cascade County Aging Services at 406-454-6990 to sign up for this event. See you there!