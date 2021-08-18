Cancel
Which Bad Idea Hero Trade: Passive/Aggressive Comic Did You Get?

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Annoying some retailers and delighting others, they released the first of their "Final Five" comics before supposedly shutting up shop. Except they are not.

