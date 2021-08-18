Which Bad Idea Hero Trade: Passive/Aggressive Comic Did You Get?

Brian Bendis announced that he was moving his creator-owned line to Dark Horse Comics last week, including the launch of new series Joy Operations with Stephen Byrne. On his brand-new Substack newsletter (not a Nick Spencer $600,000 deal though) he talked about his plans going forward, saying "the biggest change we're going to make from other incarnations of Jinxworld is that we're going to space the projects out a little bit more. Sometimes, in my genuine enthusiasm to get the material to you, I would put out a little bit too much at once… Which just made it hard for the books to find your attention. So we're going to give every book we make as much focus and attention publicly as we do privately." Brian Bendis also answered some fan questions, stating that his long-planned comic book with artist André Lima Araújo will not be coming out through Dark Horse. Instead, as if increasingly common these days, he auctioned it as a graphic novel to mainstream book publishers.