Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Casts Zaria & Malia Pyles As Leads

EP/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and co-EP/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring's (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has found two more "little liars" to join Bailee Madison (Good Witch), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon), and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup) in the cast of HBO Max's pseudo-sequel/spinoff. With filming set to kick off this month, Zaria (Two Distant Strangers) and Malia Pyles (Baskets) are set as leads (with Deadline Hollywood first reporting). Zaria's Faran is a poised, disciplined ballerina with aspirations to make it out of Millwood. But "A" isn't the only villain in Faran's life. In the world of ballet, it is death by a thousand microaggressions. Pyles' Minnie is the youngest of the Little Liars. Having survived a childhood trauma, Minnie spends most of her time in a virtual world but she is more than capable of taking on the dark forces of Millwood — including "A."