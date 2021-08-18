Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Johnny Depp Can Sue Amber Heard In Defamation Suit For $50 Million

By Laila Abuelhawa
96krock.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp has been granted permission to move forward with his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor is suing her over a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she wrote about surviving domestic violence, not naming Depp by name. However, she did accuse him of domestic violence amid their 2016 split, which he denied. Heard wrote at the time, “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”

96krock.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Lawsuits#Washington Post Op Ed#British#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Johnny Depp Gets Another Legal Victory Against Amber Heard

The ongoing legal battles between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have led to yet another courtroom victory for the former Pirates of the Caribbean star. According to People, a Virginia judge has ruled against Heard's request to dismiss Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. This comes after Depp previously lost a libel case against U.K. tabloid The Sun, for referring to him as a "wife-beater."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him in first interview since defamation case loss

Johnny Depp believes Hollywood is boycotting him after he lost his defamation lawsuit against The Sun newspaper. After his volatile relationship with Amber Heard came to an end, Depp sued the news outlet for referring to him as a "wife-beater" in a lengthy case that aired a lot of the couple’s dirty laundry and ultimately resulted in a loss for Depp. The situation led to the 58-year-old departing from his role in the Warner Bros. "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and it prompted MGM to shelve the release of his latest film "Minamata."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Johnny Depp talks for the first time about how the legal battle with Amber Heard has affected his professional career

Johnny Depp It is one of the most recent cases in a long list of artists who have been professionally canceled due to controversies related to their private lives. Far from others affected by the policy of the culture of cancellation have behind them strong and massive accusations rejected by the publicIt seems that Depp’s case is special since his fans have never abandoned him, but Hollywood does seem to have. All due to his legal battle with Amber Heard, his ex-wife and also an actress.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Judge Allows Johnny Depp’s Libel Case Against Amber Heard To Proceed

A Virginia judge has allowed Johnny Depp’s libel case against Amber Heard to proceed despite the United Kingdom’s ruling. The story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is, at this point, a long and complicated one. It has involved multiple lawsuits and various allegations that the former married couple has constantly thrown at each other. The two divorced back in 2017 following what was eventually revealed to be an extremely toxic marriage. Allegations of abuse have since followed the actor which allegedly resulted in him being let go from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following an op-ed Heard published in The Washington Post regarding spousal abuse.
Virginia StateWashingtonian.com

Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Moves Ahead in Northern Virginia

Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard can proceed, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penny Azcarate ruled on Tuesday. The actor is suing Heard, his former wife, over an opinion piece that ran in the Washington Post in 2018, which Depp claims implies he abused Heard, though the op-ed never mentions his name. Heard had asked the court to dismiss Depp’s suit because he lost a libel action he brought against the UK publication The Sun. An English judge found that the Sun‘s characterization of Depp as a “wife beater” was “substantially true”; the actor lost a subsequent attempt to overrule the British ruling.
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Johnny Depp Claims Hollywood Is Boycotting Him After Abuse Allegations, Libel Suit Loss

Johnny Depp suggested that Hollywood and the U.S. entertainment industry is boycotting him in a new interview with the U.K. publication, The Sunday Times. The interview marked Depp’s first conversation with the press since he lost a libel suit last November to another U.K. outlet, The Sun, which referred to Depp as a “wife beater” in an article about him and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard accused Depp of domestic violence, and the judge overseeing the libel case found that the paper’s claims that Depp was abusive toward Heard were “substantially true.”
MusicTVOvermind

Anyone Else Think Johnny Depp is Kind of Turning into Keith Richards?

When you put Johnny Depp and Keith Richards side by side there is a faint resemblance, sort of like a before and after picture for some product that one wouldn’t want to buy. But as Johnny Depp gets older his looks are starting to fade just a bit, but he hasn’t slipped into the full Richards look yet. If he keeps experiencing the stress that he’s likely been under over the past couple of years it’s very possible that he might end up looking like Richards sooner rather than later, but when it came to the Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, the two could have easily been related just looking at them. But Depp has definitely been aging over the years, and as his career has become an uncertain thing it doesn’t appear that it’s done him much good either, though the heartthrob from decades ago is still pushing forward somehow through all that he’s been through. One can honestly say that Johnny Depp is never going to be the rockstar that Keith Richards has been for so long, not even as an actor since the two are quite different in that regard.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Johnny Depp: Great Court Victory in the War of the Roses

The defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp’s ex-wife will go to court – even though Amber Heard tried to have the lawsuit dismissed. Great success for Johnny Depp (58): The defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard (35) is not dismissed, as a judge from Virginia decided on Tuesday according to “USA Today”. That means the case will go to court next year. Presiding judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard’s third motion to dismiss the case for a variety of reasons.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy