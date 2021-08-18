Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue Statue Arrives From Prime 1 Studio

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unsung hero of Jurassic World is back as Prime 1 Studio has revealed their new Velociraptor Blue statue. Coming in at 7" tall, this 1/10th scale statue beautifully brings this iconic dinosaur to life. Prime 1 tried to capture as much detail as possible with this statue with every bump, color, and scratch as seen in the Jurassic World film. She is posed in a standard pose with her mouth slowly open as she figures out what her next move is. This is one dinosaur that and Jurassic Park fans will want in their collection, and it will not break the bank adding it to yours. The Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue 1/10th Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $100. She is set to release between March – May 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Velociraptor#Raptor#Rippling#Jurassic World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Baby Velociraptors Hatching Once Again in Jurassic Park Discovery Center at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

After a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dinosaur geneticists have returned to the Discovery Center in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. And with the return of the geneticists, they can once again get back to work bringing dinosaurs to life for Jurassic Park. A baby velociraptor hatched for the first time in over a year, and we were there to see it.
AnimalsWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Jurassic World Dinosaur Plush Stomp into Universal Orlando Resort

Life finds a way, and these cute little dinosaur plush will also find a way… into your heart. We found this new collection of adorable dinos at the Universal Studios Store locations in CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida. “Blue” Velociraptor — $17 T. rex — $17 Stegosaurus — $17 Nasutoceratops—...
Video GamesNME

Travel by Gyrosphere in ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ just got risky

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting some pretty big updates in the form of guided tours and fallible Gyrosphere travel. Guided tours through dino enclosures was an original part of the first game, which has been updated and reintroduced to Jurassic World Evolution 2. Guests travel along a track in a Gyrosphere, a method of transportation featured prominently in the films.
Moviespurewow.com

Laura Dern Teases ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and Its Release Next Summer

Laura Dern has a ton of projects in the works. However, there is one in particular that we’re extra excited for—Jurrasic World: Dominion. And apparently, so is she. PureWow recently sat down with the Big Little Lies star to discuss her recent partnership with the American Lung Association and its Vape-Free Schools Initiative, a new scholarship fund that equips middle schools and high schools with resources to prevent and reduce youth vaping and provides kids more access to support and education.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jurassic World: Dominion’s BD Wong Shares Reaction To Reuniting With Jeff Goldblum And The OG Stars

When the Jurassic Park franchise was relaunched in 2015 with Jurassic World, only one familiar face from the previous movies was present: BD Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu, who had a minor role in 1993’s Jurassic Park. Having avoided the grisly fate of his counterpart from Michael Crichton’s original novel, Wong’s Wu was free to be incorporated into the World era of this film series. Having returned for 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Wong also participating in next year’s Jurassic World: Dominion, which saw him reuniting with Jeff Goldblum and some of his other Jurassic Park costars.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow says Spider-Verse writer is trying to make him add the stupidest dinosaur ever

Jurassic World: Dominion will no doubt be as action-packed as the previous adventure movies in the franchise, and fans can look forward to seeing more giant toothy monsters when the film releases next year. However, one dinosaur didn’t make the cut, and won’t be included in the prehistoric line-up, despite six years of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-writer Phil Lord’s best efforts.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Lord of the Rings Escape from The Road Statues Hits Weta Workshop

Bring one of the terrifying moments of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with Weta Workshops' newest limited edition statue. Limited to only 500, our favorite Hobbits have escaped the Shire but with evil lurking just around the corner. Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin are back with this faithfully recreated scene in statue form as a Ringwraith nears. Each statue is hand-painted and crafted with elegant detail, bringing the intense scene to life and putting it in dedicated The Lord of the Rings fan's homes. This Masters Collection statue took near 3000 hours to finely capture all of the fine details from casting, molding, painting, and so much more, giving fans a must-have centerpiece. The Lord of the Rings Escape off the Road Statue from Weta Workshop is a pricey statue coming in at a whopping $2,399, but payment plans are available. Pre-orders are already live here with the statue set to ship by Q2 of 2022.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Reveals Hilarious Dinosaur Request

The first two installments in the Jurassic World trilogy both introduced a brand new hybrid dinosaur into the mix, specifically designed and engineered by Dr. Henry Wu and his team. Naturally, the Indominous Rex and Indoraptor ended up going rogue and killing an awful lot of people, but that’s hardly going to dissuade the franchise’s erstwhile villain from trying it all over again.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus Walks The Earth With Prime 1 Studio

We return back to the island once again as Prime 1 Studios unleashed their newest dinosaur statue from Jurassic Park. This time we are going to the third installment of the franchise with Jurassic Park III. The Spinosaurus is ready to make its presence know with the newest 1/36th scales statue standing 9.5 inches tall. Brought back to life, the Prime 1 Studio team has faithfully recreated the Spinosaurus straight from the film. With crocodilian skin, a ferocious spin, terrible claws, a long gruesome snout, and flesh-ripping teeth that will enhance any dino collection. The Limited Edition 1/36 Scale Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $140. This duo is set to be unleashed on your island between March – May 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jurassic World: Dominion’s Sam Neill Had The Best Response To New Alan Grant Merch

It’s been 20 years since Sam Neill starred in Jurassic Park III, which arrived eight years after he debuted as Dr. Alan Grant in the first Jurassic Park movie. We’re still counting down to his long-awaited return to the franchise alongside Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern in Jurassic World: Dominion, but in the meantime, the actor is keeping us entertained with some amusing commentary on some Alan Grant merchandise that’s hitting shelves soon.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Superman Energized Unchained Exclusive Coming from McFarlane Toys

The DC Multiverse continues to grow as McFarlane Toys announces another figure as part of their Gold Label program. Gold Label figures will be exclusive to Walmart, and we have seen some great ones arrive with unmasked Jason Todd, Silver Armor Azrael, and Golden Red Death. This time Superman is back as his Unchained armor that is energized and ready for DC Comics fans collections. The figure is a simple rerelease with a new paint deco showing off a gray, yellow, and red design, making the simple color details really stand out. Superman Unchained Energized will have 22 points of articulation, expandable wings, and he is set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and DC Multiverse fans can find him located right here and be on the lookout for more Gold Label figures on the way.
ComicsMovieWeb

The Simpsons Ultimate Figures Are Coming from Super7

Super7 have really been bringing it with their recent IP purchases, having already set up new action figures based on Ninja Turtles, Thundercats, Power Rangers and some classic Disney characters. Their latest addition to their Ultimates range is The Simpsons, and while it is one that may have had numerous toy ranges before, don't expect simple versions of Bart and Co coming from this set. In tackling the longest running Primetime scripted show of all time, there is certainly some scope of characters to work with, and in Super7 style they are not going obvious straight out of the gates.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Harry Potter Gets New D-Stage Statues From Beast Kingdom

Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone continues with Beast Kingdom. Two new Wizarding World statues are on the way with some new 360-degree diorama stage collectibles. Two iconic moments from the magical franchise are captured with these designs tarting with Harry and Hagrid. The two wizards are captured in Hagrid's flying motorcycle as they escape the deadly Death Eaters from one of the final films. The second statue brings back Platform 9 3/4 as a young Harry prepares to start his new magical journey. The young wizard, Hedwig, and the iconic Hogwarts train are all depicted in the statue and keep the magic of the Wizarding World alive. Beast Kingdom shows off Harry Potter in a fun 6" tall animated design and will be a nice addition to any office or home. No prices have been revealed, but they will be found here and are set to release in Q1 of 2022.
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

High Flying Action Arrives With LEGO's Newest City Stuntz Set

LEGO has unveiled their newest addition to their massive LEGO City building sets with the debut of Stuntz. Bring home some shrills and thrills as you're the builder behind the new Stunt Show Arena playlet. The Stuntz team is loaded with some sweet building vehicles with two monster trucks, a motorcycle, two crucible cars, and six mini-figures. The set will feature ramps, a camera crew, and even a ring of fire to capture some explosive action. This is just the beginning of the LEGO Stuntz Universe, so be sure to keep your eyes peels for more sets on the way. This will allow of set sot be combined for bigger and crazier events that will really make the crowd go wild. The LEGO City Stunt Show Arena is priced at $99.99 and seems to be the biggest of the upcoming Stuntz sets. The show is set to go on up for pre-order on October 1, 2021, right here, and stay tuned for more Stuntz action that's on the way.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Celebrate Evangelion Newest Film With Kotobukiya's New Asuka Statue

The popular anime series Evangelion ending a long time ago, but the story did not end there. The Rebuild of Evangelion movie series gave fan a new updated version of the story, giving fans a hopefully less confusing conclusion. Four films make up the Rebuild Series, with the most recent one finally hitting the US with Evangelion:3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time. Kotobukiya is celebrating the end of the series with their newest anime statue featuring the one and only Asuka Shikinami. This EVA pilot is shown in her white plug suit with an EVA 2 design sculpted into the base.
TravelInside the Magic

The Indominus Rex Will Hunt You in Universal’s New ‘Jurassic World’ Attraction

Universal is currently soft opening the brand new Universal Beijing Resort. This new Resort will heavily feature the ever-popular Jurassic World franchise which has its own land. Universal Beijing Resort is bringing brand new attractions and experiences to the Jurassic World area of the park, one of those being the all-new Jurassic World Adventure dark ride!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Beast Kingdom Reveals New Powerpuff Girls Cartoon Network Statue

Beast Kingdom returns us back to 1998 as they unveil another The Powerpuff Girls D-Stage statue. the hit Cartoon Network cartoon is back in glorious fashion as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are here to save the day. Unlike the previous statue, Mojo Jojo is making an appearance this time around as he is thrown behind bars. Each of the Powderpuff Girls colors stands out in this sculpt as they fly away with their blue, pink, and green streaks behind them. Standing 6 inches tall, Beast Kingdom brings this classic cartoon back once again with a collectible that Cartoon Network fans can really appreciate. The Powerpuff Girls Have a Nice Day D-Stage 094 Statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $30.99 and set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and fans can also purchase an assembled version of the statue for $5 more.

Comments / 1

Community Policy