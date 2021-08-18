Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue Statue Arrives From Prime 1 Studio
The unsung hero of Jurassic World is back as Prime 1 Studio has revealed their new Velociraptor Blue statue. Coming in at 7" tall, this 1/10th scale statue beautifully brings this iconic dinosaur to life. Prime 1 tried to capture as much detail as possible with this statue with every bump, color, and scratch as seen in the Jurassic World film. She is posed in a standard pose with her mouth slowly open as she figures out what her next move is. This is one dinosaur that and Jurassic Park fans will want in their collection, and it will not break the bank adding it to yours. The Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue 1/10th Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $100. She is set to release between March – May 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 1