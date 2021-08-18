Columbia city commission recommends Business Loop sidewalk for state funding
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A city commission wants the state's transportation department to prioritize a sidewalk project on Business Loop 70 in its unfunded list. The Columbia Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission listed a stretch of sidewalk on Business Loop 70 from Garth Avenue to Providence Road in a request to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The request asks the department to put the project on its High-Priority Unfunded Needs List, along with five other projects.abc17news.com
