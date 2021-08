At the start of August, a bipartisan group of senators and White House officials confirmed the details of a long-awaited deal on federal infrastructure spending. The Senate passed the bill on August 10. If the House passes the bill, as expected once representatives return from the August recess, the legislation will provide $550 billion in new funding for physical infrastructure investments, including $65 billion for broadband.Footnote1 When combined with previously planned spending for the next several years, this money will mean that the federal government will invest roughly $1 trillion in the nation's "hard" infrastructure.