The past few months have been a great time for new businesses to open in Cheyenne, we've had new restaurants and bars open, craft shops and more. Now, we're looking at a new local craft store to hit our Downtown Cheyenne area. 307 Made is the latest shop to put down their roots for people shopping in the Downtown area, with their new location at 1721 Carey Avenue. The new business describes themselves as "We feature a collection of Wyoming Small business owners and showcasing the items they create."