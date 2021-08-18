Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Michael Keaton Had to Read ‘The Flash’ Script ‘More Than Three Times’ to Understand It

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next year, Batman returns, uh, again. That’s when Michael Keaton makes his first appearance as Batman since 1992’s Batman Returns. Keaton will play an older Bruce Wayne in The Flash, a solo film for the DC Comics hero (played by Ezra Miller) where he passes through multiple parallel universes. It’s kind of a complicated concept if you’re not a big-time science-fiction reader (or you missed the first season of Loki). Keaton recently admitted it took him a while to understand it himself.

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ezra Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman Returns#Loki#Batmen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Michael Keaton says returning as Batman for The Flash was “a little bit emotional”

It’s been 29 years since Michael Keaton played Batman, and after nearly three decades, the actor is finally returning to the role in the upcoming DC film The Flash. Through timeline madness, Keaton will join Ezra Miller’s Flash in mayhem and madness that will surely break the DC multiverse. He’ll also feature alongside another Batman as Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as the DC Extended Universe’s Dark Knight.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Michael Keaton: Reprising Batman for 'The Flash' was 'like riding a bike'

It took nearly 30 years after Batman Returns for Michael Keaton to return as Batman/Bruce Wayne, but he doesn't feel like any time has passed at all. "Like riding a bike," the 69-year-old actor said of reprising the role when asked what it felt like to be back in the Batman suit on Wednesday night's (Aug. 18) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Hey, man, here's the thing I learned—I was so stupid to think, you know, when I was first doing it I got in really good shape, which you have to get into shape because you just have to carry the thing around. I don't know why I didn't think of this the first time. It's easier to be really skinny and not work out because you have more room to work around [in the suit]."
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Michael Keaton Teases His ‘Big’ First Scene in The Flash

Michael Keaton Teases His ‘Big’ First Scene in The Flash. Following a 30-year break from crimefighting, Michael Keaton is finally getting another chance to play Batman in Warner Bros.’ The Flash, which will adapt DC’s iconic Flashpoint storyline and allow Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen to jump between realities. Naturally, Keaton’s involvement is one of the movie’s biggest selling points. And according to the actor himself, we can expect his Caped Crusader to make a big entrance when the film arrives next fall.
MoviesComicBook

The Flash: Michael Keaton Says Putting Batman Cowl Back on was "Shockingly Normal"

It's no secret that Michael Keaton will be back as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie from Warner Bros. Pictures, reprising the part he last played some thirty years ago on the big screen. Though the first set photos from the shoot have only shown Keaton in regular clothes, some early concept art for the film showed him back in his full costume from the classic Tim Burton films. Speaking in a new interview with Good Day Chicago's Jake Hamilton, Keaton opened up about returning to the costume and how everything started to come back to him once he got over that hill.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Flash Star Michael Keaton Shares Surprising Reaction to Putting on Batman Costume Again

It's no secret that getting into a superhero costume can be a pain. Most stars have stated that putting on a skintight outfit for the role is usually stressful and would claim it's their least favorite part of filming. However, Michael Keaton doesn't share their sentiments. The Flash star has just revealed that putting on the Batman costume was "shockingly normal" for him.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Batman's first shot in The Flash is "reminiscent" of Tim Burton, says Michael Keaton

DC's The Flash movie promises to unite different versions of fan-favorite characters previously brought to life on screen. The Andy Muschietti-directed film is expected to adapt the Flashpoint story from the comics, a major multiverse event allowing for not one, but two Batmen to make appearances. This includes Ben Affleck's Batman who originated in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Michael Keaton's Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton movie.
MoviesComicBook

The Flash: Michael Keaton Compares New DC Movie to '90s Comedy Multiplicity

Michael Keaton says that DC's upcoming The Flash movie is something akin to his 1990s cult-hit comedy, Multiplicity. In a new interview, Keaton was musing about how fans all over the world seem hold Multiplicity in particularly high regard - when he suddenly veered into connecting that old film with what he worked on in The Flash! Multiplicity saw Keaton play a construction worker and dad who gets cloned by a scientist in order to help meet all the needs of his overscheduled life - only to have that experiment get way out of hand. Apparently, that premise speaks to how Ezra Miller's Flash will have to battle himself:
Moviescosmicbook.news

Michael Keaton Teases Batman, Beetlejuice 2

While promoting his latest movie, The Protege, Michael Keaton teases his return of the Batman in The Flash and might have hinted at Beetlejuice 2. Michael Keaton hinting at Beetlejuice 2 with Tim Burton?. Regarding Beetlejuice 2, Jake Hamilton spoke with Keaton and while questioning him about his return as...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci star in trailer for ‘Worth’

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the upcoming drama featuring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, ‘Worth.’. Based on true events, the film follows the financial fall-out after the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Michael Keaton and a strange statement about his role as Batman in the film The Flash

Michael Keaton is promoting his movie The Protected and those responsible for interviewing him do not miss the opportunity to find out more about the actor’s return to the role of Batman in the next entry of DC Extended Universe: The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti. The popular interpreter acknowledged that he had “flashbacks” as a consequence of this return.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Flash: Michael Keaton Talks the "Rush of Memories" He Felt

The DC universe seems to be in the middle of what can only be called a soft reboot with The Flash. What we know about the movie so far seems to indicate some variation of the Flashpoint storyline. The DC universe of films appears to be embracing the "each universe does what it wants, continuity is for suckers" type of storytelling which is probably the right way to go. It's something that Marvel is only barely dipping their toe into while DC appears to be embracing it. It's good because it means that storytellers aren't limited to what they can tell and when. One of the cool ways that The Flash is messing with that idea is bringing Michael Keaton to play his version of Batman for the first time since Batman Returns. Keaton recently spoke to Collider about coming to a character he hasn't played in many years.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton Admits He Doesn’t Understand The Superhero Craze

For someone with such an extensive background in superhero cinema, it’s admittedly a bit of a surprise to hear Michael Keaton say that he doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about. After all, the actor will be fully aware of how well-received his stint as Tim Burton’s Batman continues to be over 30 years later, and in the last few years he’s been making a name for himself in the genre all over again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy