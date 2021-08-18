Michael Keaton Had to Read ‘The Flash’ Script ‘More Than Three Times’ to Understand It

The DC universe seems to be in the middle of what can only be called a soft reboot with The Flash. What we know about the movie so far seems to indicate some variation of the Flashpoint storyline. The DC universe of films appears to be embracing the "each universe does what it wants, continuity is for suckers" type of storytelling which is probably the right way to go. It's something that Marvel is only barely dipping their toe into while DC appears to be embracing it. It's good because it means that storytellers aren't limited to what they can tell and when. One of the cool ways that The Flash is messing with that idea is bringing Michael Keaton to play his version of Batman for the first time since Batman Returns. Keaton recently spoke to Collider about coming to a character he hasn't played in many years.