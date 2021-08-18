Michael Keaton Had to Read ‘The Flash’ Script ‘More Than Three Times’ to Understand It
Next year, Batman returns, uh, again. That’s when Michael Keaton makes his first appearance as Batman since 1992’s Batman Returns. Keaton will play an older Bruce Wayne in The Flash, a solo film for the DC Comics hero (played by Ezra Miller) where he passes through multiple parallel universes. It’s kind of a complicated concept if you’re not a big-time science-fiction reader (or you missed the first season of Loki). Keaton recently admitted it took him a while to understand it himself.kingfm.com
