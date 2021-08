The fluke are jetting from the lukewarm rivers for the cooler ocean water and hungry, making it easier for anglers to hook them and bring them to the nets. Gambler party boat skipper Capt. Bob Bogan said they're experiencing the best fishing of the season, as far as the fluke goes. He's covering ground in shallow, 35 feet of water out to 75-foot depths and finding the fluke no matter which direction he heads out of Manasquan Inlet.